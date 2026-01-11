Late-Night Fire Damages Home in San Marcos Area of San Pedro

At approximately 9:25PM on Saturday, January 10th, the San Pedro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the San Marcos area of San Pedro. The blaze involved a two-storey cement structure with an extended wooden deck and patio. Firefighters extinguished the flames, limiting damage primarily to the upper level of the building, which housed two bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms.

A preliminary report indicated that the fire originated on the wooden deck and spread into the home’s interior. The upper flat sustained fire, heat, and extensive water damage, while the lower flat was not affected. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no official determination has been made at this time. One of three dogs on the property died because of the fire.

The family of three who owns the building was reportedly out of the country attending to personal family matters at the time of the incident. Authorities confirmed that neither the structure nor its contents were insured, leaving the owners facing significant losses.