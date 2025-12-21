Two Charged with Attempted Murder Following Brutal Attack on Businessman

Following investigations into an attempted murder and robbery that occurred on December 17th along Laguna Drive in San Pedro Town, police have arrested and charged island residents Charles Gabriel Sho and Thomas Alfonso Arriola with the crime of Attempted Murder.

According to an official police report, officers responded just after 10PM on the night of the incident to reports of a robbery and fire on Laguna Drive. Upon arrival, police spoke with business owner Gerardo Reyes, who told them that moments earlier, one of his employees alerted him to smoke coming from the Crown Game Shop.

Reyes explained that the building is rented to a 30-year-old businessman, Wen Huan Huang. After investigating the source of the smoke, Reyes said they observed Huang exiting the shop covered in blood before collapsing at the entrance.

Police, along with the San Pedro Fire Service, secured the scene. Huang was transported to the San Pedro’s Dr. Otto Rodriguez Polyclinic II and later airlifted to Belize City in an unconscious state for further medical treatment.

Investigations revealed that the game shop sustained extensive fire damage, and authorities believe there was an attempt to set the establishment on fire following the attack. Surveillance footage obtained from the area reportedly captured the assault on Huang.

After reviewing the footage, police detained Gabriel, a cook from the San Pedrito Area, and Arriola, a laborer from the Boca del Rio Area. Both men were thereafter charged with Attempted Murder.

Police indicated that additional charges against the accused are pending as investigations continue.