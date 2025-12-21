Sunday, December 21, 2025
Police News

Two Charged with Attempted Murder Following Brutal Attack on Businessman

Share

Following investigations into an attempted murder and robbery that occurred on December 17th along Laguna Drive in San Pedro Town, police have arrested and charged island residents Charles Gabriel Sho and Thomas Alfonso Arriola with the crime of Attempted Murder.
According to an official police report, officers responded just after 10PM on the night of the incident to reports of a robbery and fire on Laguna Drive. Upon arrival, police spoke with business owner Gerardo Reyes, who told them that moments earlier, one of his employees alerted him to smoke coming from the Crown Game Shop.
Reyes explained that the building is rented to a 30-year-old businessman, Wen Huan Huang. After investigating the source of the smoke, Reyes said they observed Huang exiting the shop covered in blood before collapsing at the entrance.
Police, along with the San Pedro Fire Service, secured the scene. Huang was transported to the San Pedro’s Dr. Otto Rodriguez Polyclinic II and later airlifted to Belize City in an unconscious state for further medical treatment.
Investigations revealed that the game shop sustained extensive fire damage, and authorities believe there was an attempt to set the establishment on fire following the attack. Surveillance footage obtained from the area reportedly captured the assault on Huang.
After reviewing the footage, police detained Gabriel, a cook from the San Pedrito Area, and Arriola, a laborer from the Boca del Rio Area. Both men were thereafter charged with Attempted Murder.
Police indicated that additional charges against the accused are pending as investigations continue.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun