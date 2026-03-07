Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Liquor Store on Coconut Drive

San Pedro Police are investigating a broad daylight robbery at a liquor store located on Coconut Drive on March 5th. Two men wearing ski masks and hooded jackets reportedly held employees at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the cashier register and a safe. Before leaving the establishment, the suspects locked the staff inside an office. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly after 11:30AM when officers received reports of a robbery at LC Distributors. One of the employees told police that while attending to a customer at the cashier register, a tall, slim male person wearing a ski mask and dressed in a blue hooded jacket and black long pants entered the store armed with what appeared to be a firearm. A second tall, slim male person, also wearing a ski mask and dressed in a black-and-white hooded jacket, then entered the liquor shop and demanded money.

After taking money from the cash register, the staff was escorted into the store office, where the manager was forced to open a safe. According to the police report, the two assailants took an undisclosed amount of cash in Belize dollars, United States dollars, and reportedly Mexican pesos from the safe. The suspects then locked the staff inside the office before making good their escape.

Police later reportedly discovered a motorcycle and several pieces of clothing believed to have been used in the commission of the robbery. As of press time, no one had been apprehended.

While armed robberies are not common in San Pedro, such incidents are not isolated and have occurred periodically over the years. According to police data shared earlier this year, robbery cases on the island decreased from seven in 2024 to three in 2025.

Some of the incidents reported last year include an attempted armed robbery in September that left a security guard injured at the newly opened Public’s Supermarket on Coconut Drive, located not far from LC Distributors. Police later charged two minors in connection with that incident.

Then, in December, a suspected armed robbery and arson were reported at a game shop along Laguna Drive north of San Pedro Town. A Chinese businessman was severely injured when two men attacked him. Days later, police arrested and charged island residents Charles Gabriel Sho and Thomas Alfonso Arriola with the crime of Attempted Murder.

The San Pedro Police Formation is asking anyone with information that could help identify the culprits involved in Thursday’s robbery to contact them at 206-2022 or visit their offices on Pescador Drive, across from The Phoenix Resort. Police have assured that all information provided will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.