Caye Caulker Man Charged After Canadian National Injured

Residents in Caye Caulker are questioning the arrest and charges brought against 19-year-old Nelbert Choc Jr. following an incident in which a 47-year-old Canadian national, Charles Sanford, was injured. Sanford was transported to Belize City, where he is listed in critical but stable condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday, January 4th, at approximately 5PM, when officers responded to reports of a fight on Marvi Gainey Street. Upon arrival, police found Sanford bleeding from his ear and forehead, with visible swelling to his head. Sanford was initially taken to the Caye Caulker Health Centre and later transported to Belize City due to the severity of his injuries.

Police investigations indicate that before Sanford’s injury, Choc Jr. and 52-year-old Idelso Acosta were involved in a dispute inside a residence. Police allege that Acosta swung a machete at Choc Jr. In response, Choc Jr. reportedly grabbed and threw a 2 x 4 board in Acosta’s direction but missed. Instead, the board struck Sanford on the head as he was exiting the residence.

Following the incident, both Acosta and Choc Jr. were initially detained. However, on Tuesday, January 6th, police determined that only Choc Jr. would be held criminally liable. He has since been formally charged with Use of Deadly Means of Harm and Dangerous Harm.

Some residents, known locally as Hicaqueños, have expressed concern over the charges, arguing that Choc Jr. did not intend to injure Sanford. Others have suggested that Acosta should also be held accountable, as police reports indicate he initiated the altercation.

Police have stated that investigations into the incident remain ongoing.