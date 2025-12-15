Police Investigate Burglary and Arson at Newly Opened Island Supermarket

Police and the San Pedro Fire Service are continuing investigations into a burglary and arson incident at a newly opened supermarket north of San Pedro Town that occurred just before dawn on December 14th. The establishment, Island Supermarket, located in the Tres Cocos Area, was targeted by two male individuals. Police reported that at approximately 3:40AM, the suspects, dressed in camouflage hooded jackets and wearing face masks, gained entry into the building after damaging and cutting the entrance shutter using a crowbar and a steel cutter.

Once inside the supermarket, the two men set fire to a cart near one of the aisles. The flames reportedly spread to other sections of the building, causing interior damage. After setting the fire, the suspects exited the building and fled the area.

At around 4AM, police received a report of the fire and responded to the scene along with the San Pedro Fire Service. According to the official report, heavy smoke was seen billowing from the building upon arrival. Firefighters, under the command of Firefighter Claudio Tzul, entered the supermarket, contained the blaze, and later extinguished it.

Island Supermarket had been in operation for only three days when the incident occurred. While management declined to speak with the media, they expressed disappointment over the incident in a social media post. The post noted that the supermarket will reopen soon and thanked island residents for the strong support shown since its opening.

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing, and the total value of damages has not yet been determined. Police reported that no arrests have been made at this time.