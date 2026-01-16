San Pedro Fire Service Expands Safety Outreach in 2026

The San Pedro Fire Service has announced a safety outreach for the first quarter of 2026, focusing on community engagement, fire safety awareness, and improved fire response planning. The initiative will run from January through March and aims to strengthen overall community safety across the island.

Led by Fire Chief Kenneth Mortis, the department will collaborate closely with the San Pedro Town Council, Police Department, Traffic Department, and the Belize Coast Guard. A key component of the initiative is a Basic Firefighting Training Program that will equip partner agencies with the skills to serve as Volunteer First Responders in emergencies.

The renewed safety drive follows two suspected arson fires in San Pedro within a week of each other. Both incidents targeted establishments that were under surveillance, with investigations indicating deliberate acts. Fire Services contained both blazes, preventing them from spreading to nearby structures. The incidents have underscored the importance of security measures and preparedness, particularly for commercial properties.

Fire officials noted that such incidents reinforce the need for ongoing investment in fire prevention and building safety, emphasizing that these measures should never be underestimated.

In 2025, the San Pedro Fire Station responded to 22 emergency calls. These included nine structural fires, one jet ski fire, one lamp pole incident, three unattended stove fires, commonly involving forgotten pots of beans, and eight bush fires. Officials said these figures highlight vulnerabilities during dry conditions, when bush and wildland fires become more common.

Chief Mortis stressed the importance of individual responsibility when it comes to fire safety. “Fire safety starts with us individually; it is everybody’s business,” he said. “Make a conscious investment in purchasing a smoke detector and a portable dry chemical ABC fire extinguisher. Most importantly, ensure your building has multiple exits. Lastly, create a fire emergency plan, establish evacuation routes, and identify a safe, open meeting place away from the danger zone.”

Looking ahead, the Fire Service plans to intensify its outreach efforts throughout the first quarter of 2026, particularly as the dry season and peak tourism period coincide. Public education campaigns will be rolled out through newspapers, radio, and television, reminding residents of fire station coverage areas and encouraging proactive bush clearing around properties.

The department will also work with the Town Council to allocate resources toward prevention efforts. Officials believe that enhanced training, increased public awareness, and stronger inter-agency coordination will lead to faster response times, reduced losses, and a safer environment for residents and visitors alike.