Third Annual First Responders Charity Night Raises Support for Emergency Services

San Pedro’s third annual First Responders Charity Event was held on Sunday, January 4th at Playa de Sala, beginning at 6PM. The gala-style fundraiser brought together members of the San Pedro Fire Service, Police Department, and emergency medical technicians (EMTs), along with residents and business owners, to raise funds for essential equipment and support for local emergency services.

The evening featured the launch of the 2026 First Responders Calendar and a live auction in which attendees bid on “date packages” with participating first responders. Each package paired a responder with donated experiences, including dinners, coffee outings, snorkeling tours, and boat trips. Proceeds from the event will support improved resources for police, fire, and medical teams on the island. The highest bid of the night reportedly reached BZ$1,500 for firefighter Emerson Michael of the San Pedro Fire Station.

Event organizer and Playa de Sala owner Forrest Brooke Sala said the charity was created to “help the first responders help us,” noting that while government support exists, community contributions can directly enhance front-line response. She explained that the initiative was inspired by a personal family tragedy on the island, when her late mother had to be transported without a body bag and without proper transport, highlighting gaps in basic emergency and post-mortem resources.

Sala said the experience prompted her to establish an annual event focused on fundraising and awareness for first responders. Photographer Haydee Lu donated her time and expertise to produce the calendar, which featured approximately three fire department members, six police officers, and several medics who also participated in the calendar launch and auction.

In addition to the live auction, a silent auction was held with prizes including a three-night stay at The Drift Inn, a two-night stay at Alaia with continental breakfast, two-night stays at X’tan Ha and Matachica, a gift certificate for a stay at Ramada by Wyndham Princess Belize City, and a gift certificate for a stay at Blue Tang Inn.

Sponsors for the 2026 gala included Playa de Sala, KMG Quality Construction, Blue Water Grill, Someplace South, Moon Bar, We Jammin Boat Bar, Elite Adventures, Mesa Cantina, Haydee Lu Studio, Black Orchid Restaurant, Island Dream Tours, Under Da Sea Adventures, Ramada by Wyndham Princess Belize City, Nauti Crab, Coconut Café, Tiburon Rum, Blue Tang Inn, Caye Printing Studio, Mario Contractor, Belikin, Belizean Melody Art Gallery, Matachica, CG Esthetic, Alaia Belize Resort, and X’tan Ha.

Organizers indicated that the charity event is expected to continue annually, with growing business participation and community support. Organizers hope the event will become a staple on San Pedro’s events calendar and a continued contributor to strengthening the island’s emergency response teams.