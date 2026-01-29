Police Present National Report; Major Crimes Drop in San Pedro

The Belize Police Department reported a 1% reduction in major crimes nationally for 2025, according to figures presented at the National COMPSTAT Meeting held on January 22 at the Police Training Academy in Belmopan. The report showed a decrease from 1,098 major crimes in 2024 to 1,086 in 2025. In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, a 10% reduction in major crimes was recorded.

Nationally, declines were recorded in murders, burglaries, theft, and unlawful sexual intercourse cases. Burglaries remained the most common major offense, with 597 cases reported in 2025. Road fatalities also decreased significantly, dropping from 126 in 2024 to 94 in 2025. The annual COMPSTAT presentations review crime trends, police performance, and enforcement strategies.

Commissioner of Police (ComPol) Dr. Richard Rosado said the COMPSTAT report serves as a key accountability tool and supports data-driven planning and operational management. He outlined a vision for a more proactive and technologically advanced police force, highlighting the planned establishment of a Crime Fusion Center. According to Rosado, the center will use artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to help anticipate and address crime risks.

The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rear Admiral Bennett, also attended. The Ministry of Home Affairs holds responsibility for the Police Department. He emphasized the importance of accountability in resource management and procurement, while acknowledging the department’s investigative capabilities and strategic surveillance efforts.

Minister of Home Affairs Honourable Oscar Mira also addressed the meeting, commending police officers for their dedication. He said strong leadership and innovative strategies are essential to national security, noting that ongoing efforts have resulted in positive arrests and charges. Mira added that the department has the capacity to address the challenges it faces.

In San Pedro, one murder was recorded in 2025, the same as in 2024. Reports of rape increased from two cases in 2024 to three in 2025. Robberies declined from seven cases in 2024 to three in 2025, while burglaries decreased from 40 to 36. Theft cases involving amounts above $500 increased by one, totaling 18 cases for the year. Reports of unlawful sexual intercourse declined from four to one. Overall, major crimes on the island fell from 71 cases in 2024 to 64 in 2025.

Superintendent Egbert Castillo said police on the cayes implemented intelligence-led operations throughout the year, focusing on known offenders. He said technology, particularly surveillance cameras from both private entities and government installations, played a critical role. “We analysed data every month to guide patrols,” Castillo said. He added that increased resources, including fuel, allowed officers to conduct more frequent land and sea patrols. Castillo reported that for January 2026, only one major crime, a burglary, has been recorded, and it has already been solved.

The National COMPSTAT Meeting concluded with Rosado recognizing regions that achieved notable crime reductions in 2025. The Western Region, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Suzette Anderson, received top recognition, followed by the Northern Region, led by Senior Superintendent Alejandro Cowo, who previously served in Region Four, which includes Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker.