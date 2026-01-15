Caye Caulker to Get New Police Station

The official signing of a contract to construct a new police station in Caye Caulker took place on Tuesday, January 13th, with the participation of Area Representative the Honourable Andre Perez and his Cabinet colleague, the Honourable Oscar Mira, Minister with responsibility for the police. The project is valued at BZ$1.54 million and will be funded by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration.

Perez said construction is expected to commence in early March and be completed within approximately 12 months. “This new facility will significantly strengthen the capacity of the police department and greatly enhance public safety and security for residents and visitors alike,” Perez said, describing the project as a major milestone for the people of Caye Caulker.

He also acknowledged the support of the Minister of State in the Ministry of Economic Development, Dr. Osmond Martinez; the Honorable Mira, Minister of Home Affairs; and the former Minister of Home Affairs, the Honourable Kareem Musa. Perez noted that negotiations for the project were initiated during his tenure. “This is an important project that will greatly enhance not only the police department but security as well,” he said.

While the exact location of the new police station was not disclosed, Perez indicated that the facility would provide improved workspaces and upgraded infrastructure for police officers serving the island.

According to Perez, the next major project slated for Caye Caulker is the construction of a new government high school. He explained that the new facility will address long-standing safety concerns stemming from the deteriorating condition of the current school building, which has been significantly affected by climate-related wear and tear.

Construction of the new high school is scheduled to begin in May of this year. Perez added that the project contracts were finalized and signed in December. The new government high school will be in the Bahia area, on the southern part of the island.