National Fire Service Receives Specialized Training and Equipment for Electric Vehicle Fires

Press Release, Belmopan, December 15, 2025. The Ministry of the Public Service and Disaster Risk Management, through the National Fire Service of Belize, announces the start of specialized training to boost the country’s ability to safely handle fires involving electric buses and other electric vehicles.

The training brings together firefighters from stations across the country, along with key partners in Belize’s growing e-mobility transition, including the Belize City Council, Westline, Caribbean Motors, and the Department of Transport. Mr. Dirk Stoelhorst, representing Fire Isolator, a Netherlands-based company that manufactures specialized fire-suppression blankets, is in Belize leading hands-on training sessions with firefighters. His visit comes as part of a consultancy supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which is providing specialized fire-isolator blankets designed for high-intensity fires, especially those involving lithium-ion batteries.

This initiative supports Belize’s electric bus pilot project and strengthens safety for commuters. Six fire stations nationwide will receive fire blankets, EV disabling equipment, and six thermal imagers, which allow firefighters to detect and measure heat in an area, giving them a better picture of fire situations and improving response efficiency. The investment for equipment and training for the initial four stations is estimated at US$37,000; additional resources for the remaining stations will follow.

Fire isolator blankets are specialized emergency tools used to suppress and isolate intense fires, particularly those linked to electric vehicles. This effort is part of the broader e-mobility project, which aims to modernize transportation while building strong local capacities to safely manage new technologies.

The Ministry and the National Fire Service thank the UNDP, the European Union, and Fire Isolator for their support in strengthening Belize’s disaster risk management capabilities.