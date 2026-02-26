Mr. and Ms. Holy Cross Pageant Returns to the Stage

Holy Cross Anglican Primary School brought back its Mr. and Ms. Holy Cross Pageant on February 24th at 6PM, reviving the popular event after an 11-year hiatus. The evening featured 12 contestants representing the Infant, Middle, and Upper Divisions, with judges crowning a Mr. and Ms. Holy Cross in each category.

The program, organized by Stephanie Chi and Ayanna Anthony and emceed by Kenneth Mortis, was reintroduced following staff discussions about restoring activities that promote school spirit and student engagement. With a student population of more than 452, interest forms were distributed campus-wide. After rehearsals, the group was narrowed to two male and two female contestants per division.

The pageant opened with a prayer by teacher Delvi Flores, followed by welcoming remarks from Principal Elsy Torres and an introduction of the judging panel. The judges included San Pedro photographer Kalib Cortez, known for his work with the Miss San Pedro Pageant and local artists; Grammy-nominated producer Musicman Ty, recognized for collaborations with Beyoncé and Alicia Keys; youth mentor and fashion award recipient Ashley Burks, also known as Avatar Ashley; and Suzette Swanger, a Holy Cross volunteer involved in the school’s Scouts and ESL programs.

Round One introduced the contestants with an opening dance. The Infant Division added lively entertainment performances to songs such as “Echa Palla” and “I Like to Move It,” setting an energetic tone for the evening. Raffles were held throughout the event, offering gift baskets and other prizes.

Round Two highlighted the students’ talents. Infant Division contestant Ellie Valley performed the “Cha Cha Slide.” In the Middle Division, Tamara Budna sang and danced to “Isla Bonita,” Serennity Paguada performed punta, Akira Hernandez presented a dance routine, and Kai Zetina demonstrated sewing skills by creating a dress. Argel Guerra sang “Jesus Loves the Little Children.” Additional entertainment featured group dances and a performance of “Be My Valentine Jesus.”

Upper Division contestants also impressed the audience. Adilene Cornejo showcased her artistic skills with a painting, while Cecilia Castillo and Deymir Nah demonstrated football techniques. Performances during this segment included dances to “Taki Taki” and a live band encore.

In Round Three, contestants modeled costumes representing their chosen career aspirations. The children portrayed professions such as pilot, dentist, doctor, nurse, and police officer, highlighting both creativity and ambition.

At the conclusion of the evening, winners were announced. In the Infant Division, Ellie Valley was crowned, as Miracle McField and K’den Mortis were absent due to illness. In the Middle Division, Tamara Budna and Kai Zetina earned the titles. Adilene Cornejo and Deymir Nah were crowned in the Upper Division. Popularity awards, determined by sponsored votes in which each dollar counted as one vote, went to Serennity Paguada and Kai Zetina. All contestants received gift bags in recognition of their participation.

Principal Torres explained the motivation behind reviving the pageant. “When we were looking back at events, the staff agreed that we wanted to bring the pageant back again. We had the Infant Division, the Middle Division, and the Upper Division, with a winner in each. Apart from that, we also had the popularity contest. Each dollar represented a vote. The pageant was based on their talent, their career choice, and what they presented on stage,” she said.

Beyond fostering confidence and creativity among students, the event also served as a fundraiser through raffles that included grocery baskets and a two-night guest accommodation. Organizers expressed hope that the Mr. and Ms. Holy Cross Pageant will once again become an annual tradition, encouraging continued parental sponsorship and community involvement in future school celebrations.