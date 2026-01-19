Archbishop Wright Visits San Pedro’s Holy Cross Anglican Church and School

On January 14th, Philip Wright, Archbishop Primate and Metropolitan of the Church in the Province of the West Indies and Lord Bishop of Belize, made his inaugural school visit as archbishop to Holy Cross Anglican Church and Holy Cross Anglican School in San Pedro Town. Rev. Canon Barbara Rosado accompanied him.

The visit highlighted the institution’s growth from a modest mission outpost into a key community pillar nearly 20 years after its establishment. Students of Holy Cross Anglican School welcomed the dignitaries with a lively procession led by the school’s marching band.

Following their arrival, a meet-and-greet was held in the school’s computer lab, where refreshments were served, and photos were taken. The group then proceeded to the church for a special service. School Principal Elsiy Torres delivered the welcome address, followed by a communion segment.

In his remarks, Archbishop Wright reflected on the school’s origins in a largely undeveloped area north of the bridge. “I marvel at what has been achieved,” Wright said in an interview, describing Holy Cross as a “success story” and a “unique ministry” that has transformed the surrounding community. Students presented special performances, after which Wright was presented with a gift. Teacher Sulma Valle delivered the vote of thanks.

Wright also spoke about his role as a pastoral leader following his elevation to archbishop in November 2025, noting that the visit marked the beginning of a renewed focus on school outreach across the diocese. He said priorities include strengthening parish life, supporting families, and advancing plans to establish Holy Cross as a whole parish. These efforts build on the church’s construction, completed last spring, under the leadership of Fr. Kesner Ajax.

Rev. Canon Rosado said the purpose of the visit was to help students better understand the archbishop’s role and to foster personal connections central to church life. She also encouraged ecumenical collaboration beyond Anglicanism and thanked the San Pedro community for its warm welcome.

Holy Cross board vice chair Jim Bizal described the visit as “monumental,” noting the school’s two-decade history. He highlighted the formation of a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2007 following the school’s first mission group visit. The organization now has 13 members, including school alumna Isolene Bailey and founding members Francis and Vernon Wilson. Bizal said this marked his 25th mission trip to the island, this time with a nine-member team.

Among upcoming priorities, Bizal noted efforts to promote the new church building and to develop a RE/MAX-sponsored Astroturf soccer field on the school’s grounds. He also acknowledged ongoing challenges, including teacher retention amid rising living costs on the island.

As he concluded his visit, Archbishop Wright encouraged collective responsibility and unity. “We can make this community what we want it to be if we work and support one another,” he said, emphasizing investment in children and families. Community members echoed the sentiment, praising Holy Cross Anglican School for its longstanding contribution to education, faith, and outreach in San Pedro.