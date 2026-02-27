Mexico Says Security Stabilized After Cartel Leader’s Death

The Mexican government has stated that the security situation in the western state of Jalisco and other affected regions has stabilized after a wave of violence erupted on February 22nd following the death of drug lord Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho.”

Oseguera Cervantes was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Mexican authorities confirmed that he was killed during an operation led by the Mexican Army with assistance from United States intelligence agencies. In the aftermath of his death, cartel members launched coordinated attacks in several cities, targeting security forces, blocking highways, and setting vehicles, businesses, and banks on fire.

While the violence spread across parts of western and northern Mexico, it did not reach Chetumal, the Mexican city bordering northern Belize.

On the day of the operation, the Government of Belize issued a travel advisory urging Belizean nationals residing in or transiting through Mexico to exercise a high degree of caution and always remain vigilant.

“Belizeans are advised to avoid non-essential travel in the following states: Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero, and Nuevo Leon,” part of the advisory stated. The notice also urged Belizeans, particularly those in Mérida and the northern areas of Quintana Roo near the Belize border, to closely monitor local warnings and official announcements.

Belize’s Ambassador to Mexico, His Excellency Oscar Arnold, told the media on February 23rd that the Belizean mission had not received any reports of Belizeans being affected.

“There were a lot of students who were concerned, students in Anahuac and Merida, in other parts of Mexico, and we have been fielding a lot of phone calls and just assuring them that the areas where they are are very safe,” Arnold said.

The Ambassador noted that two separate groups traveling from Belize City to Mérida on February 22nd arrived safely without meeting issues on the highway. “We had a few people here in Mexico City who were on vacation,” Arnold added. “They travelled back to Belize the following day after the incidents, and they reported having safely crossed the border into Belize without any issues.”

Arnold stated that many Belizeans, including students who chose to postpone travel over the weekend, did not feel directly threatened in their respective areas. The Belize Embassy in Mexico also advised Belizean car dealers planning to travel through Mexico to delay their trips for a few days until the situation is confirmed to be stable.

Mexican security forces reported that dozens of suspected cartel members were arrested during the operations, with more than 30 killed in gun battles. Authorities also confirmed that 25 members of the Mexican National Guard lost their lives, along with a state prosecutor, a security guard, and a civilian.

Officials in Mexico have since claimed that order has been restored in the affected areas as security operations continue.