Sunday, March 8, 2026
Government

Belize Monitoring Northern Border Amid Cartel Violence in Mexico

Share

As the Mexican government continues its fight against drug cartels and other organized crime groups, Belize is closely monitoring the security situation along its northern border with Mexico. Prime Minister Honourable John Briceno said patrols have increased and that Belize needs additional support. He has contacted United States officials for possible assistance with equipment, intelligence, and training.
Briceño told the media on March 3rd that patrols have increased in areas near the Corozal Free Zone along the Mexican border in northern Belize. Security operations have also expanded along the river, while Mexican authorities have reportedly deployed thousands of security personnel on their side of the border. Briceño noted that Belize continues to monitor developments closely. “We continue to monitor our side,” he said.

Prime Minister Honourable John Briceño

The Prime Minister also mentioned that he spoke with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the CARICOM Meeting of Heads of Government held in St. Kitts and Nevis from February 24th to 27th. In the discussions, Briceño emphasized Belize’s need for additional resources to improve national security.
“I let him know that it is necessary that we get the necessary assistance, especially from the United States. We need equipment, intelligence, and training,” Briceño said. “The United States has all three of them, and I believe they can help us now.”

Belize – Mexico Border

Briceño mentioned that since taking office in 2020, he has consistently highlighted the need for swift action against organized crime before it becomes deeply embedded in Belize. “If we do not act now, in ten years from now we could probably be looking at a different Belize,” he said. He pointed out that the country currently lacks the resources necessary to tackle cartel groups if they attempt to set up operations within Belize.
Although the security situation in parts of Mexico has reportedly improved following the death of cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes on February 22nd, Belizeans are advised to exercise caution when traveling to Mexico. Authorities emphasized that this advisory is especially important for Belizeans who frequently cross the border for business, including vehicle dealers and traders.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun