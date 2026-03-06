Belize Monitoring Northern Border Amid Cartel Violence in Mexico

As the Mexican government continues its fight against drug cartels and other organized crime groups, Belize is closely monitoring the security situation along its northern border with Mexico. Prime Minister Honourable John Briceno said patrols have increased and that Belize needs additional support. He has contacted United States officials for possible assistance with equipment, intelligence, and training.

Briceño told the media on March 3rd that patrols have increased in areas near the Corozal Free Zone along the Mexican border in northern Belize. Security operations have also expanded along the river, while Mexican authorities have reportedly deployed thousands of security personnel on their side of the border. Briceño noted that Belize continues to monitor developments closely. “We continue to monitor our side,” he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that he spoke with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the CARICOM Meeting of Heads of Government held in St. Kitts and Nevis from February 24th to 27th. In the discussions, Briceño emphasized Belize’s need for additional resources to improve national security.

“I let him know that it is necessary that we get the necessary assistance, especially from the United States. We need equipment, intelligence, and training,” Briceño said. “The United States has all three of them, and I believe they can help us now.”

Briceño mentioned that since taking office in 2020, he has consistently highlighted the need for swift action against organized crime before it becomes deeply embedded in Belize. “If we do not act now, in ten years from now we could probably be looking at a different Belize,” he said. He pointed out that the country currently lacks the resources necessary to tackle cartel groups if they attempt to set up operations within Belize.

Although the security situation in parts of Mexico has reportedly improved following the death of cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes on February 22nd, Belizeans are advised to exercise caution when traveling to Mexico. Authorities emphasized that this advisory is especially important for Belizeans who frequently cross the border for business, including vehicle dealers and traders.