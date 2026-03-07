Water and Sewage Expansion Planned as South Road Paving Continues

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is supporting the Belize Water Services Limited (BWSL) on major infrastructure upgrades as paving works continue along the island’s southern road network. In a March 3rd interview, Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez highlighted coordinated efforts to upgrade water lines and sewage systems alongside ongoing roadworks. The overall focus of BWL’s projects focuses on South Road near Mahogany Bay, the San Mateo area, the DFC subdivision, and San Pedrito, aiming to improve utilities and accessibility across Ambergris Caye.

According to Nuñez, the collaboration stems from BWSL’s proactive alignment with the council’s road-paving initiatives, following discussions that began approximately a year ago. He explained that BWSL identified the South Road paving project as an ideal opportunity to expand water infrastructure in the area. The strategy prioritizes installing utilities before paving to avoid future disruptions, such as damaging newly constructed roads.

This method also tackles the rapid expansion in southern neighborhoods like the DFC subdivision, where water service access has fallen behind development. By coordinating projects, both the council and BWSL seek to reduce service disruptions, including temporary disconnections that can happen during pipe installation.

Nuñez said the utility company approached the council once road paving plans were confirmed. “BWS came over and said, if you’re going to be doing this project, we also have a plan to do water expansion here…we don’t want to put the road and afterwards have to come back breaking,” he said. The mayor also noted that the council has been advocating for expanded water access in the DFC and San Mateo areas through projects supported by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), as well as additional improvements, such as street lighting and paving east-west roads in San Mateo.

Council crews continue building on previous infrastructure projects by preparing road bases in areas like Escalante, San Marcos, and the northern stretch from Coco Beach Resort toward Secret Beach. Earlier phases of the road improvement program have resulted in over seven miles of concrete roads across the island. This includes the nearly finished Marina Road and upgrades to Hurricane Street, which now has improved drainage.

These improvements were aimed at addressing long-standing infrastructure challenges, including potholes caused by cold fronts, heavy rainfall, and increased construction traffic. The phased approach allows the council to gradually repair and strengthen critical road networks across San Pedro.

Nuñez stated that long-term plans include expanding paving projects further north toward Secret Beach to improve access for both residents and the tourism industry. He also mentioned ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Natural Resources regarding dock management, including verifying permits, ensuring public access between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., and exploring beach nourishment and relocation projects that could assist in generating revenue and enhancing coastal management.