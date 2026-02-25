Water Bills Set to Increase Under New PUC Tariff Decision

Belize’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) issued its final decision on February 17, 2026, approving a 13.5% increase in the Mean Water Rate (MWR) for Belize Water Services Limited (BWSL) for the 2026–2031 tariff period. The new tariffs, set out in the Commission’s Schedule 6 decision, take effect on April 1, 2026, and apply to mainland areas, including Belize City and Belmopan, as well as San Pedro and Caye Caulker. The adjustment is expected to raise average monthly bills by approximately 5.5%.

The decision followed a review of BWSL’s business plan submission on October 1, 2025, under the Water Industry Tariffs Byelaws. The company had initially requested a 20% increase to cover operational costs and infrastructure upgrades. In its Initial Decision dated November 17, 2025, the PUC proposed a lower 13.5% adjustment.

Subsequently, BWSL submitted comments on December 3rd, requesting a minimum charge for low-consumption customers (0–600 gallons) to help cover billing and administrative costs. After reviewing the request and supporting 2025 data, the PUC amended Schedule 6 to include minimum monthly charges. These charges are $5.52 for customers receiving water on the mainland outside Belize City and Belmopan, $6.63 within those municipalities, $14.85 for customers in Caye Caulker, and up to $16.19 for water and sewerage services on Ambergris Caye. Other regulatory components, including Regulated Asset Values and Operating Expenditures, were upheld.

The review was based on annual tariff adjustments from 2021 to 2025, totaling BZ$-374,954. The approved plan is intended to generate sustainable revenue of approximately BZ$354 million over five years, amid rising national water demand estimated at 17.8 million U.S. gallons. The PUC also approved BZ$150 million in investments for system expansion, non-revenue water reduction, and sewer infrastructure improvements.

According to the Commission, the adjustment allows BWSL to recover operational costs while keeping the increase below the company’s original request. Customers will see higher bills starting in April, along with planned service improvements.

In San Pedro, however, residents continue to raise concerns about inconsistent water pressure and occasional service disruptions, particularly during peak tourism periods. Several consumers have expressed frustration that, despite previous rate adjustments, issues such as low pressure and interruptions persist. As the new tariff period begins, customers on Ambergris Caye will closely monitor whether the approved increases translate into measurable improvements in reliability and overall service delivery.