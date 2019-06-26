Police have detained one person in connection with the death of Mario Graniel and Dr. Gary Swank

Police investigation into the shooting death of 53-year-old island tour guide Mario Graniel and American tourist Dr. Gary Swank has led to the detention of a prime suspect, believed to have played a main role in the double murder. The San Pedro Sun also confirmed that other persons have been detained at the San Pedro Police Station for questioning regarding this crime.

Graniel and Swank were fatally injured on Sunday, June 23rd one mile west of Ambergris Caye while on a fly fishing tour. The police report states that a boat drove up to them and someone fired, hitting Graniel and Swank multiple times. When police arrived to the scene, they saw Graniel’s lifeless body on his boat ‘Johnny G’, while Swank was observed about fifteen feet away, floating face down on the water. He was also deceased.

Graniel was laid to rest on Tuesday, June 25th in San Pedro Town.

This story will continue to be updated as more information is made available.

