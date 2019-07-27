Ernesto Caliz out on bail after accused of sexually assaulting a minor

Accused pedophile, 64year-old San Pedro resident Ernesto Caliz, is out on bail after he was remanded on July 8th to the Belize Central Prison for sexually assaulting a minor. Caliz had initially failed to meet an $8,000 bail plus two sureties of $4,000 each when he was arraigned at the Belize City Magistrate Court. A week later, he managed to meet bail and is now back in San Pedro Town where he is required to report to the police station every Friday. Caliz is expected to appear at the San Pedro Magistrate Court on September 12, 2019.

The accusation indicates that a nine-year-old boy alleges that Caliz kissed his anus. During his arraignment in Belize City, the prosecutor supported this allegation, stating that Caliz pulled down the minor’s pants and committed the offense. Despite the prosecutor’s attempts to convince Magistrate Michelle Trapp not to offer him bail, she eventually did. The bail conditions mandate that Caliz must not interfere with the minor in any way. He is to stay 200 feet away from the child, is not to interfere with any of the prosecution witnesses, whether directly or indirectly. These include the child’s aunt, uncle, and parents. Failure to comply with this order can result in revoking his bail.

This is the second reported case of Caliz sexually assaulting a minor. In December of 2016, he was charged for molesting a three-year-old child. He was incarcerated, but a few days after, was a free man via a Supreme Court bail of $5,000. The case was allegedly dismissed for unknown reasons.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS