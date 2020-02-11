Home » Crime & Violence » Government » Jacob Kingston says UDP leader-elect John Saldivar received monies from accused fraudster Lev Dermen

Tuesday, February 11th, 2020

The multi-million-dollar biofuel fraud court case involving Lev Dermen and Jacob Kingston continued today, Monday, February 10th in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, with revealing testimonies. According to a report from News 5 Live, Kingston told the court that United Democratic Party (UDP) Leader-elect, Honourable John Saldivar was said to have received money from Lev Dermen in 2012.

John Saldivar pictured with Lev Dermen and Jacob Kingston

Kingston’s testimony indicates that Dermen gave Saldivar ‘stacks of cash’ of $10,000US during a trip to Belize in 2012. The testimony further adds that Saldivar used his ministry’s boat to take Kingston and Dermen on a trip to southern Belize. A picture of Dermen beside Belizean military vessels was presented as evidence in court.

Lev Dermen and Jacob Kingston pictured with Belmopan Mayor, Khalid Belisle

Saldivar has denied receiving funds from Dermen. Sitting Prime Minister Dean Barrow has yet to comment following Kingston’s testimony. Barrow told the media at a press conference on January 15, 2020, that if such bribery allegations could be proved, he would fire the guilty minister from Cabinet.
We will continue following this story.

