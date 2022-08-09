Theft of golf carts in San Pedro on the rise

The theft of golf carts in San Pedro Town is becoming a concern for islanders, with reports of many carts stolen over the past few days. They are later found abandoned in remote areas of the island without parts, like the engine, removed. This practice is believed to be related to selling parts on and off the island. The concerned residents hope the police can soon apprehend these thieves and caution others on the island to be vigilant.

According to those affected, particularly rentals, the carts have been reported stolen from resorts where their customers stay. These include resorts in north Ambergris Caye and the downtown area. One rental proprietor shared that five of his carts had been stolen just in the previous days. They ask the public to be alert and help identify the culprits. Most of the thefts reportedly happen at night.

Police appeal to the public not to support such illegal activities by refusing to purchase suspicious vehicle parts. This is a recurring problem on the island. In April 2021, police apprehended and charged one individual named Tyrone Chavarria. The evidence collected by police included suspected stolen cart parts, such as roofs, seats, and wheels. All these parts were confiscated and piled outside the police station on Pescador Drive. Chavarria was arraigned at the San Pedro Magistrate Court, and it is uncertain if he’s gone to trial.

Police advise those affected to continue pressing charges and taking the matter through the courts. This is one of the ways to secure a successful prosecution. As such, anyone suspecting they are offered stolen property is encouraged to make a report to the police station at Pescador Drive next to the downtown Belize Telemedia Limited tower. The island police can be reached at phone number 206-2022, and anonymous reports can be made online to Crime Stoppers Belize at https://www.p3tips.com/.

