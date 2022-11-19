Police constable currently under interdiction and ex-cop detained for island businessman’s murder

A police constable from the San Mateo area, currently under interdiction for a domestic incident, and a second suspect, an ex-police officer from the DFC area, were detained and pending charges for the shooting death of island businessman 43-year-old Elvis Raul Polanco. One of the suspects, the interdicted cop, worked as a security guard at Polanco’s business (Jade Bar) in the DFC area.

The latest report in the investigations indicated that around 5AM, this morning, November 19th, Polanco and his 25-year-old partner Thomasa Evelia Velasco Garcia were returning home in a golf cart after a night out. As they turned into the entrance of the Escalante subdivision, a man with a red shirt over his face holding what appeared to be a gun emerged from the bushes and fired two shots at them. Garcia said Polanco jumped off the golf cart, and the gunman came towards the golf cart and grabbed her purple purse containing $12,000 in cash and other documents. The gunman then went after her common-law husband and heard another gunshot. Garcia said she thought about leaving the area to seek help when she realized she had also been shot. She returned to look for Polanco and found him suffering from four gunshot wounds. Garcia rushed Polanco to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic, where he was pronounced dead at 5:25AM.

Police responded to the scene and found the purse with some cash. As they further investigated, they managed to detain the suspects, who remained incarcerated at the San Pedro Police Station pending charges. If charges are laid over the weekend, they are expected to be arraigned at the San Pedro Magistrate Court on Monday, November 21st.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS