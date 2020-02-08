Andre Vega’s Case Heads to the Court of Appeal

The questionable land transaction deal made by Andre Vega, son of former Deputy Prime Minister Gaspar Vega, reaches a turning point as his attorney Estevan Perera filed an appeal on his behalf. To date, Andre Vega has not paid back any of the compensation the government of Belize erroneously awarded him. The compensation stems from Vega’s and attorney at law Sharon Pitts’ acquisition of the land, even though one Mr. Miguel Valencia privately owned it. Once the error was realized, the GOB compensated both Vega and Pitts $400,000 each in an attempt to reacquire the land.

The property in question is located at Mile Five near the Haulover Bridge in the Belize District. In August 2011, the property was first parceled between Pitts and Hilmar Alamilla, who were Gaspar Vega’s campaign manager at the time. He quickly sold his piece of land to Andre Vega for $15,000 in January 2013. Since December 2016, the GOB has pursued Vega and Pitts to repay the monies. Estevan Perera stated that the appeal is now in process and they are hopeful the case will be heard this year and that they believe they have a strong case for the appeal.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS