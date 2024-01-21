Doctor Love: Safety Senorita

Dr. Love, my boyfriend refuses to wear condoms, and I’m worried about my health and getting pregnant. How can I emphasize the importance of safe practices without turning our relationship into a battleground?

/s/ Safety Senorita

Dear Safety Senorita: The condom conundrum strikes again. Start with a heartfelt chat, and maybe throw in some stats about sexually transmitted diseases – nothing says love like a well-researched argument! Suggest exploring different contraceptive options together, making it an adventure on safer shores. You’ll both thank me later.

Hey Dr. Love, my husband and I are on a budget, and I’m trying to save money for our future. But he keeps spending on unnecessary things. How can I get him on board with our financial goals without turning our home into a war zone?

/s/ Frugal Fifi

Dear Frugal Fifi: sounds like your hubby needs a crash course in Finance 101! Maybe turn budgeting into a game. Every time he wants to splurge, hold out on sex for a week. Okay, that might be a little intense and create other problems. Instead, create a visible goal. Put a picture of whatever you are saving for in a jar, and every time you want to spend, drop the money in there. If it’s not physical money, you can write it on paper and drop it in the jar. At the end of the month, count how much money you have saved towards your goal.

Hi Dr. Love, I’m feeling lost about my sexuality and scared to open up to my family. How do I navigate this confusing journey and find the courage to be true to myself, especially when my surroundings feel like they would never understand?

/s/ Closeted Confusion

Dear Closeted Confusion: Coming out can feel like tiptoeing through a minefield. Find someone you trust, maybe a mentor or LGBTQ+ support group, to share your feelings. There are plenty of online groups you can find online. And remember, closets are for clothes, not for people. Take your time – it’s your journey, and there’s no expiration date on discovering your authentic self. Stay fabulous! Those that love you will accept you no matter what.

