Doctor Love: Sincerely Worried

Dear Dr Love,

I’ve been with my guy for 15 years, but he barely helps with the kids. What should I do to get him more involved in parenting?

/s/ Sincerely Worried

Dear Sincerely Worried,

It’s crucial to have an open conversation with your partner about your concerns. Share your feelings and let him know that you need his support in parenting. Discuss specific tasks he can help with and find a compromise that works for both of you.

Best, Dr. Love

Dr. Love, my partner spends most of his time at his friend’s house, and when he’s home, he’s too tired to do anything. How can I address this issue and bring more balance to our relationship?

/s/ Thanks, Seeking Advice

Dear Seeking Advice,

Communication is key. Express your feelings to your partner about the time spent away and his fatigue. Together, find a balance that accommodates both his social needs and your desire for quality time. Understanding each other’s perspectives is vital for a healthier relationship.

Warm regards, Dr. Love

Dr. Love, my partner eats like crap, and I’m trying to be healthy. There’s always junk food and processed stuff at home. What’s a practical way to encourage healthier eating habits without causing conflict?

/s/ Thanks, On a Health Kick

Dear on a Health Kick,

Approach the topic with empathy. Share your commitment to a healthier lifestyle and explain how it positively impacts both of you. Suggest small changes like introducing healthier snacks or cooking together. Collaborate on making choices that benefit both your health goals.

Sincerely, Dr. Love

