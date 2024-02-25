Dear Dr. Love,

Is it wrong that I would rather hang out with my dog than hang out with people? They say dogs are man’s best friend, and my dog Franco is my best buddy. We do everything together, I just get really bored with people, I swear my dog understands me better than anyone else!

/s/ Dog’s Best Friend

Dear Dog’s Best Friend,

Not wrong at all! Franco sounds like an amazing companion. Sometimes our furry friends just get us in a way that humans can’t. Embrace the joy of hanging out with your dog – after all, who needs small talk when you’ve got a four-legged friend who understands you so well?

Cheers to the paw-some bond you share!

Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

My best friend is obsessed with her weight and figure. She is only 19, and I worry her life revolves around showing off her body. She rarely eats, and she exercises every day. She is almost too thin, and when she goes out, her clothing leaves little to your imagination; it’s almost embarrassing. Her parents don’t seem to notice or care, but I do.

/s/ Worried

Dear Worried,

There are some people who are naturally thin and don’t have a big appetite. Exercising every day is a great habit! Thousands of years ago, humans only ate once a day. In today’s world, most of us have become gluttons and overweight, which also isn’t healthy. If your friend is eating at least one meal a day and isn’t suffering from anorexia, there is nothing wrong with her being thin. As for her personal dress code, that is her business. If it makes her happy and she isn’t hurting anyone, don’t be so judgmental. After all, once age starts kicking in, she may not be able to get away with sexy outfits. So, if she wants to enjoy them while she is young, try and be supportive.

Sincerely,

Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

It’s me again, Nervous wreck. I thought about what you said, and for sure, there is some crazy chemistry that I cannot deny. But I fear it’s more than a general attraction, and I’m in a relationship, and my girlfriend has done nothing wrong. So, I don’t think it’s fair to even let her know I have this woman running through my mind all the time. We never really have long conversations, just hi and bye, but even just that gets my heart racing. She knows I’m in a relationship and has never crossed the line, but part of me wants to know how she feels. Is it just in my head? How do I stop thinking about her?

/s/ Nervous wreck

Hey Nervous wreck,

It’s understandable to feel a bit tangled up in emotions. First things first, acknowledge the chemistry without letting it disrupt your current relationship. Keep it real with yourself – is it a passing infatuation or something deeper? If it’s just in your head, focus on reinforcing your connection with your girlfriend. Engage in activities you both enjoy and communicate openly. If the thoughts persist, consider redirecting your mental energy towards strengthening your existing relationship. Remember, the grass is greenest where you water it!

Wishing you clarity and love,

Dr. Love

Dr. Doctor Love,

I don’t have a lot of money. I am crazy about my girlfriend, and I want to buy her something nice, but I just can’t afford it. Do have any ideas on how I can shower her with love without spending money?

/s/ Broke but In Love

Hey Broke but In Love,

No worries, my friend! Love doesn’t need a fancy price tag. How about a homemade picnic in the park or a cozy movie night at home with all her favorite snacks? Write her a sweet letter expressing your feelings – words are priceless. Get creative with your time, not your wallet. Remember, it’s the thought that counts, not the dollar signs.

Sending you budget-friendly love vibes,

Dr. Love

