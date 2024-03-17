Doctor Love: Masked but not quite

Dear Dr Love,

It seems like there are a lot of people on the island with the flu right now. I have a compromised immune system, so I have been wearing a mask whenever I go out. The other day a tourist gave me a hard time for wearing it, saying they don’t work and it’s all a bunch of fake news. Why do people have to be so rude? I was so startled I just walked away when I really wanted to give him a piece of my mind! I have been fuming ever since! Did I do the right thing, or should I have set him straight?

/s/ Masked but not quite

Dear Masked but not quite,

Makes you want to slap them! But glad you didn’t. It’s frustrating when people question your choices, especially when it comes to your health. Walking away from that situation was probably the wisest move. Engaging in an argument might not have changed their mind and could have just added unnecessary stress. Your health is your priority, and wearing a mask to protect yourself is a responsible choice.

Best regards, Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

My husband is a Narcissist for years he has belittled me making me feel like I am not enough. I was only 20 year old when we got together he was 15 years older than me. As I got older and wiser I realized what a narcissist is. Whenever I want to talk about our problems he makes it seem like it’s my fault. He acts like he never does anything wrong, and it is only me. He isn’t physically abusive but is emotionally abusive. I want to leave him but don’t even know where to begin. I don’t want to lose my home or custody of my kids.

/s/ Enough is enough

Dear Enough is enough,

Realizing that you’re in an emotionally abusive relationship is a big step, and it’s understandable that you’re feeling overwhelmed. It’s important to prioritize your well-being and safety. Seeking support from friends, family, or a therapist can provide you with the guidance and strength you need to leave the situation. There are resources available to help you navigate this process, including legal assistance to ensure your rights are protected.

Take care, Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

I sense my boyfriend has a crush on another girl. Anytime she comes around he acts weird. He rarely shows me public display of affection but if she is around he tends to come hug me or kiss me and I can tell he acts different around her. I know my boyfriend loves me but what the heck is going on? Should I ask him?

/s/ Curious Cat

Dear Curious Cat

It is natural to feel concerned when you notice your boyfriend acting differently around another girl. Communication is key in any relationship, so it’s a good idea to have an open and honest conversation with him. Approach the topic calmly and express your feelings without accusing him of anything. It could be that he’s unaware of how his behavior is affecting you, and talking about it together might bring clarity to the situation.

Wishing you the best, Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

I am feeling overwhelmed with the workload at home and I also work online. My husband helps with a few chores, but I do most of the heavy lifting. I have asked him to help more, and he does a little then we are back to me doing most of the work help!

/s/Muy Cansada

Dear Muy Cansada,

It’s challenging when you feel like you’re shouldering most of the responsibilities. Since you’ve already discussed this with your husband, perhaps consider establishing a weekly meeting where you both create a clear outline of who is in charge of what for the week. This way, there’s a tangible plan in place to ensure tasks are distributed more evenly.

Best regards, Dr. Love

Dr. Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]