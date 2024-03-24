Doctor Love: Trash Panda

Dr. Doctor Love,

They say you are the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything, so I am hoping you can help me with this problem. I have a terrible time with racoons in my yard and now they are on my porch every night eating my plants and leaving piles of poop on my steps. Every morning my porch looks like there was a raging party and I have to hose everything down. I really do not want to kill them but they need to go! What do you suggest?

/s/ Trash Panda

Dear Trash Panda,

Ah, the notorious raccoon invasion! Fear not, for there are humane ways to encourage these critters to relocate their nightly feasts away from your porch. Consider installing motion-activated lights or sprinklers to deter their visits. Additionally, securing your trash cans and removing any potential food sources will make your yard less appealing. If all else fails, you can call ACES that can assist in safely relocating them. Remember, compassion towards our furry neighbors goes a long way.

Best regards,

Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

I hear the easiest way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, but I am a terrible cook! My mother never let me near the stove or shared any of her recipes with me. I am interested in a nice man at work and would love to seduce him with a delicious meal, but I am pretty sure he would run off screaming once he tasted my food. Do you know of any cooking classes here on the island or how I can get better in the kitchen?

/s/ Not Betty Crocker

Dear Not Betty Crocker,

Cooking is indeed an art, and like any art form, it requires practice and patience. Don’t stress, look around for cooking classes available on the island to help you hone your culinary skills. I believe black and white has one. Alternatively, you can explore online tutorials or invest in beginner-friendly cookbooks. Remember, the key to a delicious meal is not just the recipe but the love and effort you put into it. Bon appétit!

Warm regards,

Dr. Love

Dr. Doctor Love,

My girlfriend just got a big raise and is making more money than I do now. I think it is only fair that she pays for dinner when we go out since she can afford it, but my girl doesn’t see it that way. She says everything should still be 50/50 like before. When we are out with friends, I just tell everyone she’s buying so she can’t back out. This makes her mad, and we are fighting a lot about it. How can I set her straight that if she has more money than me then she should pay more?

/s/ My girlfriend is cheap

Dear My girlfriend is cheap,

Ah, the age-old debate of finances in relationships. I’m going to keep this one short as I don’t want to be rude to you. Remember, love doesn’t keep score. Sounds like you may need to figure out how to get a big pay raise too. Sending your girlfriend a big congratulations on her raise. Let her know that there are plenty of men willing to buy her dinner.

Best wishes,

Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

It is so frustrating to have to be after my ex for the maintenance money for the kids. We have been separated for over 7 years, and I have to pay all the extra expenses for our two kids. Clothes, shoes, extracurricular activities etc. I’m tired of paying for everything. How do I get that man to help pay more?

/s/ unsupported X

Dear Unsupported X,

Navigating financial responsibilities post-separation can be challenging; you may have to go to family court to address this matter. First and foremost, consider seeking legal advice to ensure that your ex fulfills their obligations towards child support. Documenting expenses and maintaining clear communication with your ex about the financial needs of your children may also help in resolving this issue. Keep receipts for Dr. bills, clothes extra. Remember, the well-being of your children should always be the top priority.

Stay strong,

Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]