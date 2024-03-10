Doctor Love: One Heartbreak Was Enough

Dr Doctor Love,

I ran into an old boyfriend last weekend when I was in the city, I hadn’t seen him for three years, and our breakup left me heartbroken when I found out he was cheating on me. He was so happy to see me, and I can’t deny sparks were flying! He says he’s a changed man, has a good job and stopped his cheating ways, and has been texting me many times a day since we saw each other. He wants us to start dating again but I just can’t endure another heartbreak.

Should I give him a second chance?

/s/ One Heartbreak Was Enough

Dear One Heartbreak Was Enough,

It’s understandable that encountering an old flame stirs up emotions. Trust is vital in any relationship, and if you’re hesitant, take things slow. Communicate openly about your concerns, observe his actions, and ensure he has truly changed. Guard your heart and prioritize your

well-being. If he’s genuine, time will reveal it. Trust your instincts.

Best, Dr. Love

Dr Doctor Love,

I have a two-year old son and his daddy wants nothing to do with him. He doesn’t live with us but I want my baby to know his father. Sadly, the man has no interest in him or the other three children he has here on the island. I can’t make him love his son, but I don’t understand how someone cannot care about their own child. How can I get this man to understand his son needs a daddy too?

/s/ Baby Needs Daddy Too

Dear Baby Needs Daddy Too,

It’s tough when a parent isn’t involved. While you can’t force someone to care, express the importance of his role calmly. Share the impact on your child’s life and suggest gradual involvement. However, be prepared for different outcomes. Your child deserves love, even if it comes from a supportive network of Island friends and family. Focus on providing a positive environment.

Best, Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

I know that social media can be fake, and I know my boyfriend loves me, but we’ve been together for 3 years, and he has never posted a photo of us. I know this shouldn’t matter, but it does bother me a lot. I have told him this, and he just says he is a private person. However, he posts photos with his guy friends and cousins. Why won’t he post me?

/s/Invisible Girlfriend

Dear Invisible Girlfriend,

People have different comfort levels with social media. Your boyfriend might value privacy, and it doesn’t necessarily reflect his feelings for you. Communicate openly about your concerns and try to understand his perspective. If he reassures you of his love and commitment, focus on the real-world connection you share. Social media isn’t the only measure of a relationship’s depth.

Sincerely, Dr. Love

