Dr. Love: Scared and Lonely

Dear Dr. Love,

I want to get divorced I am no longer happy in my relationship my husband is not as ambitious as I am and would rather play video games with his best friend than spend time with me however, we have a baby.

Scared and Lonely

Have you tried having an open and honest conversation with your husband about how you’re feeling? Expressing your concerns and feelings might help him understand the seriousness of the situation. It’s important for both of you to discuss your needs and find a possible resolution together, especially considering your child. Be as open as possible. Sometimes men don’t even realize there is something wrong in the relationship. They get comfortable and take their spouse for granted.

Dear Dr. Love,

Help! My partner is addicted to fishing more than talking to me. What do I do?

-fishy situation

Ah, the angler versus the snuggler dilemma! Time for a fishy intervention. Suggest a “reel” compromise – a date by the shore where you chat while he baits. Multitasking at its finest!

Dear Dr. Love,

My significant other won’t stop humming in their sleep. Any advice?

The nocturnal serenader strikes again! Try humming a lullaby battle—let the best tune win. Or invest in earplugs or noise cancelation headphones and dream of a silent slumber party.

Dear Dr. Love,

My boyfriend cheated on me with our neighbor. Now he is really sorry and wants to get married? What should I do?

-confused

Trust can be challenging to rebuild after a breach like this. While people can change, rebuilding trust takes time and effort from both parties. It’s essential to have open and honest conversations about what happened and whether you both are willing to work through it. Couples therapy or counseling might also be beneficial in navigating these complex feelings and decisions. Ultimately, trust your instincts and prioritize your emotional well-being in making this choice. Focus on you. The rest will fall into place.

Dr. Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541.

The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun.

Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]

