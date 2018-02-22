San Pedro High School Hosts Career week 2018

The San Pedro High School (SPHS) celebrated their Career Week from Monday, February 12th through Friday, February 16th. During the week, students had the opportunity to listen to local and national speakers who spoke to them about what their career is all about.

The week commenced with a ceremony on Monday, February 12th at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. The ceremony was facilitated by Doctor Dionne Chamberlain from Chamberlain Consulting, who shared with the students what her company is all about and how it started. This followed a presentation by Mar Alliance. Later that day, the class of 2G and 2K were facilitated with a presentation by Jo Sayer from the Belize Chocolate Company. The day ended with a general assembly with San Pedro Town Magistrate, Janelle Villanueva, who spoke to the students about how the law functions when minors are involved in certain crimes. She further advised the students to focus on school and stay away from all the crime and violence that is out on the streets.

The following day, Pilots Bruce Garbutt and Milo Paz provided a presentation to the classes of 3A, 4A, and 4G. Also, Sacred Heart Junior College held a presentation to the fourth form classes as to what programs their junior colleges have to offer in case students were interested in going to their junior college after graduating.

On Wednesday, February 14th, the day began with a presentation to the class of 3A and 4A by Marine Biologist, Kirah Foreman. This followed a presentation by well-known island business owner, Brittney O’Daniel to the classes of 4C and 4E.

The week continued with Oceana Belize, Vice President, Janelle Chanona hosting a general assembly to tell the students about the job that Oceana does and the importance of protecting our marine ecosystems. She also facilitated a private presentation to the classes of 4A and 4G. At noon, the class of 4C and 4E participated in a presentation with Gladys Alamilla. This followed a Cosmetologists presentation by Yani Garcia to the class of 4G. In addition, Jefferin Usher and Elmer Montero held a workshop to the students that were interested in computer software programming. The day ended with a Peer Helpers Information Session to the lower division classes.

The last day of the SPHS Career Week 2018, saw Rain Restaurant & Rooftop Terrace, Executive Chef, Samuel Gonzalez providing a morning presentation to the class of 4E. While Doctor, Giovanni Solórzano gave a presentation to students that are aspiring to become doctors.

The SPHS Career Week culminated with a general assembly on Friday afternoon, where students participated in a competition entitled, “Work the Runway”. Each class received a career, with students having to dress to fit their job description. The runway was filled with students dressed as doctors, teachers, police officer, pilots, education officers, transport officers, technicians and even construction workers. After the performance, the scores were tabulated and the winners were awarded. For the lower division, the top classes were 2A and 2C, while in the upper division, the winners were the classes of 3A and 4E. Belizean Soca Artist, Ernestine Carballo, then shared a couple words with the students on how she started her career as a singer as well as to motivate them to never give up their dreams. “I am here today because I never give up on my dreams. Don’t worry about what people say, you work and dedicate yourself and you will be able to accomplish your dreams,” said Carballo. She then entertained the students with her most original hits.

Organizers of the career week would like to thank all the speakers that took the time to provide the students with informative presentations. The administration of SPHS hopes that through this event more students will be inspired to pursue one of the many careers available in Belize.

