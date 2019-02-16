SPHS students celebrate Career Week 2019

The San Pedro High School (SPHS) celebrated Career Week 2019 under the theme: “The best way to create the future is to predict it” from Monday, February 11th through to Thursday, February 14th. During the week, students of the school had the opportunity to listen to local and national speakers who spoke to them about a variety of careers, encouraging them to think carefully when planning their futures.

Career Week 2019 kicked-off with a short ceremony on Monday, February 11th at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. As is customary, the opening ceremony was facilitated by an invited guest speaker, who this year was the People’s United Party (PUP) Regional Deputy Party Leader for the East, Attorney Kareem Musa, son of Belize’s former Prime Minister, the Right Honorable Said Musa and Joan Musa.

Attorney Musa is a graduate of St. John’s High School (1994) and St. John’s Junior College (1996) in Belize City. In 1998, Attorney Musa obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology (with focus on Criminology) from Louisiana State University. In August of the same year, he went on to study law and obtained his Bachelor of Laws Degree with Honors from the University of the West Indies in Barbados. In 2003, he obtained his Certificate of Legal Education from Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica, and was the recipient of the Belize Bar Association Prize for the most outstanding Belizean student over the two year course of study. In October of 2003, Kareem was called to the Bar and has been a practicing member since. In addition to private practice, he has also served on the Executive of the Belize Council for the Visually Impaired (BCVI) between the years 2003 to 2008. His areas of practice include: Civil and Criminal Litigation, Conveyancing, Commercial Law, Probate, Personal Injury, Family Law and Debt Collection. He also served as a member of the campaign team for the Rt. Hon. Said Musa from 1998-2012 before following his own political aspirations and running in the Caribbean Shores constituency. In 2015 he was elected the Area Representative of that division. He currently serves as the PUP Regional Deputy Leader for the East.

He shared with the students that there is nothing wrong with not knowing what career that would like to venture into in the future. “When I was in high school I was not sure what I wanted to be in the future, and there is nothing wrong with that. This the point where you are thinking of what career path you want to venture into,” he said. “Just keep mind that whatever career you decide to pursue, work hard for it and don’t let anyone bring down your self-esteem; you can do it.”

Throughout the week the students were visited by visit various businessowners and island residents. Invited guests for the week included Doctor Giovanni Solórzano from San Carlos Medical Center, Meteorologist Angelia Guy, Veterinarian Dr. Bob, Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit Superintendent Reymundo Reyes, Atlantic Bank Manager San Pedro Branch Karen Lopez, Maria Castro, barber Pier Williams, Elmer Montero, Coast Guard Alma Pinelo and Everette Anderson from Belize Diving Adventures.

SPHS Career Week 2019 culminated on Thursday, February 14th with a door decoration competition, where each class highlighted a career of choice via classroom doors decor. All classes brought their A game and made it hard for the judges, who were Ritchie Tzib, Hamerlin Flores and Sofia Munoz. After the judges had visited all the classrooms, points were tabulated and the winners were announced. The first place went to the Class of IG (nurses), who won $300. The Class of IH (Psychologist) placed second and won $200, while the third place award went to the Class of 2G (Tour Guide), who won $100.

Later in the evening, the students participated in a “Work the Runway” event. Each class received a career option, with students having to dress to fit their job description. The runway was filled with students dressed as doctors, teachers, police officers, pilots, construction workers, lawyers, nurses, education officers, transport officers, technicians and even soldiers.

Organizers of Career Week 2019 would like to thank all the speakers that took the time to provide the students with informative presentations. The administration of SPHS hopes that through this event more students will be inspired to pursue one of the many careers available in Belize.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS