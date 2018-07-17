ACES educates 2018 Camp Starfish attendees

The American Crocodile Education Sanctuary (ACES) was at the Lions Den on Monday, July 16th, teaching Camp Starfish Campers all about the awesome and cool crocodiles. Children had the opportunity to learn important facts about American Crocodiles in Belize, and more importantly, met “Enchilada”, a rescued baby crocodile that ACES brought to the presentation.

Shortly after 9AM, ACES intern and volunteer Ciaran O’Mordha began his presentation. He was accompanied by Chris Summers and Christina Manzi of ACES. O’Mordha explained how crocodiles are important to the environment as they help in keeping the wildlife in balance.

The students learned that American Crocodiles, which inhabit certain areas around the island, can live in salt water, brackish and fresh water. The Morelet crocodile can only thrive in fresh water. Using skulls of each type of crocodile, O’Mordha explained the amazing features of these creatures. “American Crocodiles can live up to 80 years or more; and grow as big as 11 feet and up,” he said. “These types of Crocodiles are an endangered species, and that’s why it is very important for us to protect them.”

The lesson ended with Manzi bringing out “Enchilada”, their latest rescue. The ACES team is caring for Enchilada, using him for educational programs while he grows. They will release him when he has grown large enough to fend for itself. Even though some were cautious and stayed back, most of the campers were beyond excited to pet the baby Crocodile.

Camp Starfish organizers thank ACES for their informative presentation. ACES takes this opportunity to inform schools and other organizations across the island that they are available to visit and provide a free educational presentation. They can be contacted via their Facebook page @ACES/American Crocodile Education Sanctuary or by calling 623-7920.

