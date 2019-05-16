Ambergris Caye Camp Starfish 2019 is coming up, sign up to volunteer

As summer approaches, there are several summer camps taking place across the island, among them is the highly anticipated, extra-special Ambergris Caye Camp Starfish! This year’s Ambergris Caye Camp Starfish 2019 takes place from Monday, July 8th to Saturday, July 13th at the Lions Den in San Pedro Town.

This will be the sixth consecutive year the camp has been spreading awareness of various types of learning/physical disabilities while working with children who have special needs. Some of their past campers include children with Down Syndrome, Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), hydrocephalus, deaf/ hearing impaired, Visual impairment, Autism, Cerebral Palsy, and Spinal Cord Injuries, among other unique traits.

Throughout the camp, campers get the chance to engage in music, movement, arts, and crafts within a learning space. Some of the themes for this year include Rainforest & Ruins, Sports Day and Oceans Explorers. They will also have a beach day and a fashion show for campers and their families. Embracing the yearly theme: "We Are More Alike Than Different,” this year’s camp will culminate with a fun and colorful parade through the main streets of San Pedro Town on Saturday, July 13th.

For this year’s camp, their special education teachers have more than 30 years of combined experience. They will be having volunteers who specialize in inclusive education, adaptive curriculum, adapted physical education, applied behavior analysis, speech and language pathology, moderate disabilities, Special Olympics coaching, and severe disabilities.

The Ambergris Caye Camp Starfish is currently looking for 20 outgoing individuals, high school students or very responsible Standard Six students planning to go to high school who like to work with children to volunteer as "buddies" at the camp. This is a one-week commitment from 8AM to 12AM, from Monday through to Saturday. Training will be provided for volunteers before the camp, and they receive a certificate to show community service hours completed. “Our buddies become lifelong friends within the community who can assist at camp, engage with campers, build bonds, promote acceptance and most of all, have fun,” said founder and organizer of Ambergris Caye Camp Starfish Dalia Alamilla.

If you know or have a child with a disability, please reach out to Ambergris Caye Camp Starfish, as they are still accepting more campers. Additionally, if teachers are interested in learning or gaining experience working with children with disabilities, you are invited to join the camp. If you are interested in volunteering your time or donating towards the camps efforts, please contact them via Facebook at Ambergris Caye Camp Starfish, or email [email protected] . You may also call Alamilla at 662-7880.

