Caye Caulker and San Pedro to Get New Schools in 2026

Area Representative Hon. Andre Perez has announced that new school projects for Caye Caulker and San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, are slated to begin in 2026. Perez shared the update while outlining planned development projects for Belize Rural South at the end of the year.

According to Perez, construction of a new high school in Caye Caulker is scheduled to begin in May 2026. “It is confirmed, and the construction contracts have been signed,” he said. The school will be a government institution located in the Bahia area of the island.

Perez also confirmed that construction will commence on an eight-classroom primary school and an eight-classroom high school for northern Ambergris Caye. “This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Education,” he said. “It is very important, as there are many children struggling to find space in schools on the island. This is a project that has been long overdue.”

Progress toward finalizing the school projects was solidified in September, when Perez was joined by officials from the Ministry of Education for site visits on both islands. Those present included the Minister of Education, Hon. Oscar Requena, along with Cabinet colleagues, Hon. Ramon Cervantes and Hon. Oscar Mira. During the visits, the officials agreed that as island populations continue to grow, access to education remains a critical service for residents. The government has since committed to ensuring the completion of the schools on both Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye.

Residents who have relocated to northern Ambergris Caye have welcomed the announcement, though some have raised concerns about supporting infrastructure, including access to running water. Perez and his team indicated that the school facilities will initially include cisterns to collect rainwater for bathroom use. This temporary measure will remain in place until Belize Water Services installs permanent water connections.

The school initiative was first introduced in 2019 under the previous administration as part of a plan to construct 35 schools nationwide through a loan from the Caribbean Development Bank. While many of the schools were reportedly completed in other parts of the country, those planned for the Cayes were never realized.

Perez stated that the outstanding projects will now be completed under the current administration. He added that transportation will also be provided to assist students traveling to and from the new schools.