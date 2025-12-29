Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Education

Caye Caulker and San Pedro to Get New Schools in 2026

Share

Area Representative Hon. Andre Perez has announced that new school projects for Caye Caulker and San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, are slated to begin in 2026. Perez shared the update while outlining planned development projects for Belize Rural South at the end of the year.
According to Perez, construction of a new high school in Caye Caulker is scheduled to begin in May 2026. “It is confirmed, and the construction contracts have been signed,” he said. The school will be a government institution located in the Bahia area of the island.
Perez also confirmed that construction will commence on an eight-classroom primary school and an eight-classroom high school for northern Ambergris Caye. “This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Education,” he said. “It is very important, as there are many children struggling to find space in schools on the island. This is a project that has been long overdue.”

Site Visit Conducted on Proposed Location for Three New Island Schools

Progress toward finalizing the school projects was solidified in September, when Perez was joined by officials from the Ministry of Education for site visits on both islands. Those present included the Minister of Education, Hon. Oscar Requena, along with Cabinet colleagues, Hon. Ramon Cervantes and Hon. Oscar Mira. During the visits, the officials agreed that as island populations continue to grow, access to education remains a critical service for residents. The government has since committed to ensuring the completion of the schools on both Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye.
Residents who have relocated to northern Ambergris Caye have welcomed the announcement, though some have raised concerns about supporting infrastructure, including access to running water. Perez and his team indicated that the school facilities will initially include cisterns to collect rainwater for bathroom use. This temporary measure will remain in place until Belize Water Services installs permanent water connections.

Site Visit Conducted on Proposed Location for Three New Island Schools

The school initiative was first introduced in 2019 under the previous administration as part of a plan to construct 35 schools nationwide through a loan from the Caribbean Development Bank. While many of the schools were reportedly completed in other parts of the country, those planned for the Cayes were never realized.
Perez stated that the outstanding projects will now be completed under the current administration. He added that transportation will also be provided to assist students traveling to and from the new schools.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun