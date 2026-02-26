Students Encouraged to “Dream It. Plan It. Achieve It.” at SPHS Career Week

San Pedro High School (SPHS) officially launched its 2026 Career Week on Monday, February 23rd, with a vibrant opening assembly in the school auditorium. The event was organized by school counselor Pauline Buller and featured guest speaker Dr. Rene Villanueva, owner of Love FM.

The ceremony began with the national anthem, performed by the Peer Helpers. Student Apple Morgan delivered the welcome address, followed by a poem by Michelle Nunez. Morgan later presented a token of appreciation to the guest speaker, and Kaelynn Martinez was recognized as the winner of the Career Week theme competition.

The assembly set the tone for a week focused on career exploration and life skills development, addressing students’ needs in an ever-evolving world. Dr. Villanueva shared personal experiences to inspire the student body and encourage them to pursue their goals with determination. This year’s theme, “Dream It. Plan It. Achieve It.,” was chosen through class votes.

Buller explained that the activities were designed to guide second-form students as they prepare to select academic programs for third form. Throughout the week, life skills sessions were integrated across all forms, focusing on resume writing, communication, leadership, and career readiness. Buller noted that the initiative continues SPHS’s longstanding tradition of hosting annual Career Weeks.

In an interview, Buller outlined the week’s additional activities. On Tuesday, February 24th, a parent meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. for second form students and their parents, featuring presentations by Heads of Department (HODs). Representatives from the Development Finance Corporation (DFC) were also invited to present information on educational loans, particularly for fourth-form students intending to continue to sixth form.

On Wednesday, February 25th, various guest speakers addressed students in the auditorium, including professionals from aviation, law enforcement, physiotherapy, medicine, nursing, and youth development. Following the presentations, speakers were assigned to specific forms to facilitate more in-depth discussions.

The week culminated on Thursday, February 26th, with a career-themed classroom door design competition judged by members of the San Pedro Lions Club. Students began decorating their doors earlier in the week, with themes reflecting professions such as teaching and medicine. On Friday, February 27th, students took the Association of Tertiary Level Institutions of Belize (ATLIB) examinations.

Career Week provided students with practical guidance and exposure to diverse professional pathways, reinforcing academic retention and workplace preparedness. Organizers said plans are already underway to expand the initiative in 2027, with hopes of reintroducing a full-scale career fair.