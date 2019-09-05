Belize to implement the REDD+ Project initiatives

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Forestry, the Environment, Sustainable Development, and Immigration through the National Climate Change Office is implementing the Readiness Preparation Project (REDD+). REDD+ is a global initiative to combat climate change by reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation by fostering conservation, sustainable management of forests, and the enhancement of forest carbon stocks. The REDD+ Project, through a participatory and inclusive process, will assist Belize in preparing to participate in future REDD+ carbon payment transactions.The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Forestry, the Environment, Sustainable Development, and Immigration through the National Climate Change Office is implementing the Readiness Preparation Project (REDD+).

One of the mechanisms that are being prepared by the REDD+ Project is a Feedback Grievance Redress Mechanism (FGRM) for the current phase and the implementation phase. FGRMs are channels that citizens use to provide feedback, make complaints, and/or seek redress on matters related to initiatives; in this case, matters related to the REDD+ Project. The ministry has hired Equal Chances Green Development (ECGD) to develop the FGRM for the REDD+ Project.

On Wednesday, August 21st, ECGD held a workshop with the Government of Belize officials to get feedback on existing FGRMs, which will inform the design of a REDD+ Project FGRM. The workshop saw 15 participants from the Department of Rural Development, the Forest Department, the Ministry of Natural Resources, and the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre. Participants discussed the current challenges of existing grievance systems in their respective departments/ministries. In addition, participants provided input for the design of a reliable, accessible, and predictable FGRM for the REDD+ Project.

The next step for ECGD is to produce a joint-plan for the REDD+ Project’s FGRM and the accompanying documents for its implementation. For more information on this project, you contact REDD+ Project Communications Officer Aurelio Sho at [email protected] or call 501- 828- 9066.

