Opening of the Lobster Fishing Season

The Belize Fisheries Department would like to advise the public that in accordance with the Fisheries Act (Chapter 210s, revised 2003), the open season for the Spiny Lobster Fishery is from June 15rg to February 14th, inclusive in any year. The public is advised of the following regulations which relates to the Spiny Lobster (Crawfish) in Belize:

1. No person shall take in the waters of Belize or buy, sell or have in his possession crawfish –

a. If the cape length is less than three or tail weight is less than four ounces:

b. Between the 15th February and the 14th June, inclusive in any year:

c. That is berried, has eggs or spawn:

d. That has had the berries, eggs or spawn removed:

e. That is moulting or has soft shell:

f. Fillet or diced lobster tail meat, except under a special permit issued by the Fisheries Administrator

2. Notwithstanding the provision of sub regulation (1) above –

g. Crawfish with a cape length of less than 3 inches may be taken in the waters of Belize for aquaculture purposes under license granted by the Minister:

h. Crawfish that is berried, (has eggs) may be taken in waters of Belize for aquaculture purposes under a special license granted by the Minister.

Any person who contravenes any of the provisions of the Fisheries Act commits and offense and shall be liable on summary convictions as stipulated in the Fisheries Act.

The Department hereby makes a special appeal to fishers and the public, to uphold the Fisheries Regulations and urges responsible citizens to call the Department at 224-4552/203-2623 or Crime Stopper Belize at 0-800-922-TIPS(8477) to report any infractions. The Department can also be reached by e-mail at fisheries_department@fisheries.gov.bz. The public is assured that all information communicated to be Fisheries Department will be treated with the strictest of confidence!

For any further information, kindly contact the Fisheries Department at 224-4552 or 203-2623

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS