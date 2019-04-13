Hol Chan announces activities for Reef Fest 2019

Hol Chan Marine Reserve has announced the various activities that will be taking place during their annual Reef Fest, to be held from Tuesday, May 7th to Saturday, May 11th under the theme: “Our Reef, Our Life, Our Responsibility. Get involved.” For the past 13 years, Hol Chan has been celebrating Belize’s Barrier Reef System through a week of activities, aimed at raising awareness on the importance of protecting and preserving the marine environment.

This year’s Reef Fest will kick-off at 9:30AM on Tuesday, May 7th with a primary school Educational Puppet Show at the Lions Den in downtown San Pedro. The following day, the highly anticipated primary school Trivia Competition will take place at the Lions Den. The competition will start at 9:30AM and challenges students’ knowledge of Belize’s ecosystem, flora, and fauna, as well as the laws pertaining to the protection of the environment. That night, the Official Reef Fest Launch will take place at the San Juan Roundabout at 7:30PM. This a new event added to the calendar this year so be ready for a surprise.

On Friday, May 10th the Reef Fair will take place at the Central Park from 9:30AM to 3:30PM. There will be several booths from various organizations across the country educating attendees on the importance of the reef. Another favorite event will take place that day: The Lionfish Hunt and a Ceviche Cook-Off at Estel’s Dine by the Sea. Reef Fest 2019 will culminate with a clean-up campaign in various areas of the island starting at 8AM on Saturday, May 11th.

Hol Chan Marine Reserve Education Officer and organizer of the Reef Fest 2019 Mariela Archer invites island residents and visitor to get involved. “Like our theme says it, it is all our reef, so we need to protect and preserve it. I encourage all people to attend and be part of all of the activities taking place throughout the week,” she said.

To find out more about the Reef Fest 2019 activities and how you can be part of the event, contact the Hol Chan Marine Reserve office at 226-2247 or follow them on Facebook.

