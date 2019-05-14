2019 Reef Fest Puppet Show entertains island children

Many island children from various schools across the island enjoyed a fun Puppet Show at the Lions Den in San Pedro Town on Monday, May 13th. The Puppet Show is a yearly activity held during Hol Chan Marine Reserve Reef Fest, aimed at educating younger children in a fun manner on the importance of the protecting and preserving both the environment and marine life.

The show began shortly after 9AM, with the puppets showing the children how they can do their part in protecting the environment. The kids had a lot of fun while learning important information. After that, Baby Shark and his friend Tito, the Turtle visited them, to the delight of the children who got up to dance, hug and even take pictures with them. The show culminated with Ozzy the Clown entertaining with his magic tricks. While some enjoyed the fun and magical presentations, others got their face paintings at the back of the den!

Hol Chan Marine Reserve thanks all the students that attended the Puppet Show and made it another success!

