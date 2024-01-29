Cultivation of Narcotics and Deforestation reported in the Chiquibul National Park

The Friends for Conservation and Development (FCD), the guardians of the Chiquibul National Rainforest Reserve in western Belize, have reported the cultivation of narcotics, including Marijuana and coca plants, in the national park. The finding is worrisome as the activity is reported deeper in Belizean territory. Another problem is deforestation, which threatens the national park.

According to a report shared by FCD, the plantation of the mentioned narcotics is believed to be cultivated by Guatemalan citizens who illegally cross the border. They report that it is becoming more evident in the Chiquibul forest. The vastness of the national park has made it challenging to locate these illegal plantations. Another issue in stopping these illicit activities is the remoteness and ruggedness of the area. These activities have been reported to the respective authorities, and patrols have increased with the aid of other agencies like the Belize Defence Force (BDF).

Another challenge threatening the Chiquibul is deforestation. Once again, it is believed that Guatemalans are carrying out this activity. Joint patrols have made some progress in this issue, but a proper countermeasure is still to be set in place. Wilmer Guerra, a biologist with the FCD, said that deforestation is usually caused by cattle ranching and crop agriculture.

Guerra explained that deforestation in Chiquibul was first documented in 1983. He said that since then, it has been increasing. Up to 2015, around four thousand hectares had been cleared. Guerra continued explaining that with the help of the joint patrols with the BDF, they reduced deforestation to 1,900 hectares from 2015 to 2023. FCD said this is a reduction of 46% in this illicit activity that continues to threaten the natural environment in the Chiquibul area.

FCD’s Executive Director Rafael Manzanero has indicated that significant improvements have taken place for the benefit of this critical national issue due to public awareness and unified hard work. The organization continues to urge the governmental authorities not to bring down their guard. Even though things are better now, the threats of illegal cattle ranching, poaching, logging, illicit plantations, and gold panning remain. Manzanero maintains that enforcement and the joint efforts of concerned citizens contribute significantly to the success of the protection of Belize’s natural resources.

