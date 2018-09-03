Belize Welcomes New British High Commissioner, Ms. Claire Evans OBE

Ms Claire Evans OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to Belize in succession to Mr Peter Hughes OBE. Ms. Evans will take up her appointment in October 2018. Ms Evans began her diplomatic career in 1987 and has served overseas in Jakarta, Islamabad, Dubai and Doha. On her appointment as British High Commissioner to Belize, Ms Evans said “I feel honoured to have been appointed as British High Commissioner. I look forward to working in partnership with the Government and people of Belize to further strengthen the significant, long-standing and warm relationship between our two countries.”

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS