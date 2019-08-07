Agreement Reached with Bus Operators on Mexican and Guatemalan Buses Transiting Belize

In a meeting just concluded in Belmopan this afternoon, top officials from the Government of Belize have reached an understanding with representatives of the Belizean Bus Association with respect to buses transiting the country from Guatemala and Mexico.

It was agreed that going forward, only one regular bus run per day would be allowed from each country entering Belize during the day, and returning to the respective country in the evening. Those buses would only be allowed to drop off passengers within the country who travelled with them from across the border. And, on their return trip to Guatemala or Mexico, they would only be authorized to pick up passengers heading across the border into those respective countries.

In order to reflect these stipulations, it was agreed that the necessary changes would be made as soon as possible to Statutory Instrument (S.I) 63 of 2009, or the S.I would be completely repealed and the stipulations included in the permit for the buses entering the country.

The meeting was chaired by Minister of Transport, Honorable Edmond Castro. He was accompanied by Attorney General, Honorable Michael Peyrefitte; Minister of State with responsibility for Economic Investment, Trade and Commerce, Honorable Tracy Panton; CEO in the Ministry of Transport, Ruth Meighan; and Chief Transport Officer, Tirso Galvez. The bus operators’ delegation was headed by President of the Belizean Bus Association, Thomas “Andy” Shaw, who also represents local bus owners countrywide on the Belize Transport Board.

