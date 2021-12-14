Strategic Planning Session for Senior Management Team of the Ministry of the Public Service

On December 2, 2021, the Ministry of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform held a two-day strategic planning session for the senior management team of the ministry. The session was facilitated by Muslar and Saunders Consultancy Services.

The strategic plan provided an updated mission statement that reflects the ministry’s commitment to service excellence and the transition to a more modern public service. The ministry’s new mission is succinct and clear: “To establish, manage and promote sound human resource management, good governance, free and fair electoral administration and service excellence through innovation and reform for a modernized Belize Public Service.”

The team also collaborated on a new vision statement as part of the 2022 strategic plan: “To be the leading Ministry that values people and creates an empowering environment to achieve service excellence!” The refined mission statement and newly established vision statement communicates the commitment of Hon. Henry Charles Usher and his team in a time of great change.

The session has reenergized the management team and ignited a clear and united vision of the road ahead. The strategic plan is designed to instill confidence in men and women of the Ministry of the Public Service who are committed to delivering quality services to the citizens of Belize.

