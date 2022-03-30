National Identification Pilot Project Stakeholder Workshop

Through a multi-stakeholder approach, the project aims to design a comprehensive and innovative action plan for the implementation of a National Identification System in Belize. The project is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank through a regional technical cooperation, “Promoting Identity Management in LAC (Latin America and the Caribbean) for Effective COVID-19 Actions.”

A National Identification System is fundamental to the government’s commitment to transforming Belize into a digital nation as highlighted in the National Digital Agenda. The current multiple identification systems pose many challenges for citizens to access services. It results in unnecessary red tape, duplication and costs. Therefore, the development of a National ID System is critical to improving access to basic rights, services and goods by citizens such as applying for a passport, opening a bank account, accessing health services, collecting social benefits, and securely conducting online transactions.

The government recognizes the importance of empowering individuals and enhancing their access to rights and services; strengthening the transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness of government; supporting private sector development, and growing the digital economy. Together, we will create public value.

