National Energy Use Survey for Belize Energy Sector Planning

The Government of Belize and the Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) have jointly received grant funding from the Global Environment Facility via The World Bank to finance the project entitled “Energy Resilience for Climate Adaptation” (ERCAP), with co-financing by BEL.

ERCAP is aimed at enhancing the resilience of Belize’s energy sector to adverse weather and climate change impacts. At the heart of the project is energy planning; therefore, a key aspect in the elaboration of the project will be gathering relevant data on national energy use. Hence, a national survey will take place from February 2 to May 30, 2022. The survey will sample approximately 4,000 households and 2,000 enterprises.

The ERCAP is being implemented by BEL’s Project Management Unit in conjunction with the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics & E-Governance and the National Meteorological Service.

Hon. Michel Chebat, Minister with responsibility for energy, hereby encourages the support of all households and enterprises to participate in the survey. The minister is confident that the data collected in the survey will bring the country one step closer toward a sustainable energy sector that will be climate-resilient.

