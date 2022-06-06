BEL Donates Electric Scooter to the Belize Police Department

Belize Electricity Limited handed over a fully electric scooter to the Belize Police Department Eastern Division on June 2, 2022. A first of its kind for Belize, the ‘Silence O’ is a trusted electric scooter brand used in delivery services, scooter-sharing, mobility agents, police and security services across Europe and offers incredible features for safety and mobility including:

An eco-friendly design – 100% electric motor and rechargeable battery means 0 fuel and 0 emissions.

Three driving modes – City, ECO and Sport for safe, quick and comfortable mobility.

Hot-swappable battery (2 battery systems included)

LED lighting – for long lasting lighting with low light pollution.

6-8 hours charging time – using a standard local supply which means it can be charged at any power point.

A range of up to 85 miles on a full charge.

The scooter has been equipped with a siren and other essential Police accessories to assist officers in their community policing efforts. BEL’s support to the Police Department also includes handover of additional parts and tires for the scooter, and training on general safety precautions, control components, charging and power pack information, as well as basic maintenance of the scooter.

This donation is in line with the Company’s mission to provide safe, reliable and sustainable energy solutions and the strategy to support the electric mobility revolution in Belize. It also forms part of our ongoing support and relationship building with our national security forces.

