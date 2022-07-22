Two new vehicles for the San Pedro Police Formation

The San Pedro Police Formation has two additional vehicles, a red and a white Ford Ranger. The donated vehicles are from Atlantic Bank, the community, and Middle Island Neighborhood Watch.

The transportation ensures that the island’s police department has enough vehicles to conduct their day-to-day patrols across San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. According to the police formation, one of these vehicles is assigned to northern Ambergris Caye.

The outgoing commander of Region Four (Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker), Senior Superintendent Christopher Noble, and incoming commander Superintendent Alejandro Cowo welcomes the addition of the new vehicles. With these additional vehicles, the force will be able to continue improving their patrols south and north of the island. These vehicles are a huge necessity for the island police. Since the island continues to grow rapidly, the need to increase its patrol coverage is another challenge the police continue to face. Cowo and Noble emphasized the importance of recognizing community support and good relationships between the business community, island residents, and the police. The island’s force appreciates any assistance offered to them and donations to the police; in this case, vehicles are utilized to ensure the safety of all residents and tourists alike.

The San Pedro Police Formation, on behalf of the entire Police Department, would like to thank the respective donors for these donations, which will enhance the challenging daily task of the island police officers. The local police force can be contacted at 206-2022 or at their department on Pescador Drive.

