Local Government reminds the public that Electric Scooters require a License

The San Pedro Town Council encourages the public to use green technology, keeping in mind that all motorized vehicles, including electric scooters, must be licensed, and registered at the Traffic Department, and the driver must hold a valid driver’s license from the Traffic Department. In addition, the Transport Department advises all owners of electric scooters (motorcycles) or people interested in using these electric bikes that it is crucial to abide by all driving laws before hitting the road.

The application process to receive a permit to own an electric scooter is the same as any other motorized vehicle. Drivers need to apply for a motorcycle permit, which is $100BZ, and an entry fee of $100BZ—an annual license and registration renewal sticker fee totaling $125BZ, and there is a one-time fee of $35BZ for new registrations. Additionally, drivers of electric scooters must have a valid driver’s license with the letters D and F. Persons operating electric scooters must also wear helmets and eye protectors.

With the increase of electric scooters on the road, residents must register their vehicles before operating on public roads to avoid prosecution under the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act. Misusing electric scooters can result in serious injuries or property damage. As such, the department encourages the responsible use of these vehicles, and persons under 17 years of age prohibit their use.

The Belize Department of Transport clarified the regulations surrounding the use of electric vehicles back in May of 2023. According to the Department Under Section 2 of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, the words “motorcycle,” “motor vehicle, “and “public road” shall be interpreted as follows: “motorcycle” means a motor vehicle with less than four wheels and the weight of which unladen does not exceed 800 pounds; “motor vehicle” means any mechanically propelled vehicle intended or adapted for use on roads; “public road” means any road within a town and any road declared to be a public road by the Minister by Order, and any road maintained wholly or partly from public fund.” These laws categorize electric scooters as vehicles requiring proper licenses and permits.

Additionally, persons importing these electric scooters for commercial purposes must obtain a Dealers General License from the Department of Transport to sell these vehicles.

The Department of Transport reminds all road users that safety is shared responsibly, and they must be vigilant, obey traffic laws, and cooperate with traffic enforcement officials. Working together can help create a safer and more enjoyable driving experience for everyone.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS