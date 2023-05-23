Use of Electric Motorcycles (Scooters) in Belize

The Department of Transport hereby advises all owners of electric motorcycles (scooters), that it is unlawful to operate such vehicles on any public road, unless the vehicle has been registered and licensed, and the driver is in possession of a valid driver’s license with the appropriate class to operate a motorcycle. Persons operating electric motorcycles (scooters) are also required to wear protective helmets and eye protectors.

Owners of electric motorcycles (scooters) are therefore urged to ensure that their vehicles are registered and licensed before operating them on public roads to avoid prosecution under the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.

The misuse of electric motorcycles (scooters) can result in serious injuries or damage to property. As such, the department encourages the responsible use of these vehicles. The use of electric motorcycles (scooters) by persons under the age of 17 years is prohibited.

In accordance with Section 2 of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, the words “motorcycle,” “motor vehicle,”and “public road” shall be interpreted as follows:

• “motorcycle” means a motor vehicle with less than four wheels and the weight of which unladen does not exceed 800 pounds;

• “motor vehicle” means any mechanically propelled vehicle intended or adapted for use on roads;

• “public road” means any road within a town and any road declared to be a public road by the Minister by Order, and any road maintained wholly or partly from public funds;

Persons importing these electric motorcycles (scooters) for commercial purposes are also informed that they are required to obtain a Dealers’ General License from the Department of Transport for the sale of these vehicles.

The Department of Transport reminds all road users that safety is a shared responsibility. All road users must be vigilant, obey traffic laws, and cooperate with traffic enforcement officials. By working together, we can help create a safer and more enjoyable driving experience for everyone.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS