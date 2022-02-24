Minister of Public Utilities Leads Official Delegation of Belize Port Authority Officials to Jamaica

Hon. Michel Chebat, Minister of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics and E-governance, is leading an official delegation of Belize Port Authority officials to Jamaica. During the five-day visit, the delegation will meet with the Ministry of Transport & Mining, Maritime Authority of Jamaica (Admiral Peter Brady, Director General), Port Authority of Jamaica (Professor Gordon Shirley, President) and Caribbean Maritime University (Professor Evan Duggan, President).

Jamaica is a maritime giant in the region and plays a leading role in the international maritime industry. Therefore, one of the main objectives of the visit is to formalize the Technical Support Programme to enhance the Belize Port Authority’s capacity to develop and better regulate the maritime industry in Belize. The delegation is also exploring scholarship opportunities with the Caribbean Maritime University and capacity building for the expansion of cargo and cruise port facilities.

The delegation intends to learn from Jamaica’s successes and experience so that Belize can benefit from their trading models and market structures in order to guide the development of its maritime infrastructure and to develop Belize’s Maritime Sector.

